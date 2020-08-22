Not so fast! Sofia Vergara rushed to Ellen DeGeneres’ defense after her December 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show resurfaced and raised eyebrows online.

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain,” the Modern Family alum, 48, tweeted on Friday, August 21, alongside a clip from the interview. “I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

In the video, Vergara and DeGeneres, 62, discussed a CoverGirl commercial they had filmed together, and the talk show host wondered why producers gave the Colombia native the “hardest lines” in the script.

“We have to describe what’s in the CoverGirl makeup, and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients,” DeGeneres told viewers at the time.

In response, the America’s Got Talent judge joked that the comedian was to blame.

“I think because you are more famous than me and older than me, and so, they give you priority,” she quipped. “You read the script first, and then you’re the one that makes me say those words, because there’s no way. Why would they?”

Vergara then turned to the studio audience and said, “They make her look pretty and me say the important information.”

The interview resurfaced earlier this week amid claims that DeGeneres’ Emmy-winning series is a toxic workplace, with several social media users calling out the Seriously…I’m Kidding author for mocking her guest’s accent.

The controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show stemmed from back-to-back BuzzFeed News reports in July that detailed claims of racism, fear, intimidation and sexual misconduct behind-the-scenes. WarnerMedia subsequently launched an internal investigation into the show, and Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, August 17, that producers Ed Glavin, Jonathan Norman and Kevin Leman have since been fired.

DeGeneres held a video call with her staffers on Monday afternoon that “really boosted morale,” a source exclusively told Us. “[She] admitted to being multilayered and said she has good days and bad days.”

The insider added, “She said she’s not on set as much as everyone else, and she didn’t know what was going on. Ellen said she was ashamed and embarrassed to hear about it and assured them it would not continue.”