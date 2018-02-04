‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: First Teaser Trailer Airs During Super Bowl

May the force be with you, football fans! The first teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4, giving fans their first look at the prequel focused on the life of Han Solo before he met Luke and Leia Skywalker. The role made famous by Harrison Ford will be played by Alden Ehrenreich.

While Han Solo eventually became a hero of the rebellion, the 45-second video teased that at one point, he wanted to join the dark side and was very close to becoming part of the Empire.

The trailer also provided a look at Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian and the rest of the new cast, including Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany and Joonas Suotamo. Ron Howard wrote and directed the film. This is the short synopsis, via IMDB: “During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.”

This film will show fans of the sci-fi saga a side of the galaxy they’ve never seen. “I remember going on set one of the first times and [Howard] was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot,’” Glover told Us Weekly about his experience on the film. “As a fan, I was like, ‘I’m really excited!’ For me, it was a dream.”

“Those are challenging projects. And they take, you know, a lot of very talented people’s energy to try to live up to the legacy of Star Wars and everything that it means,” Howard also told ABC News about the prequel. “Of course, no spoilers coming from me but I had a great experience and I think fans are going to really enjoy it.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!