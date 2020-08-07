Sophie Beem Drops New Single ‘Petty,’ an Anthem About ‘Mind Games’

A new tune! Sophie Beem released her latest single, “Petty,” on Friday, August 7.

“Petty is about the mind games we play to get attention from the people we like; from trying to make them jealous by kissing other people, to pushing them away on purpose and playing hard to get,” the singer, 21, said in a statement. “‘Petty’ asks, ‘Are you finally done being petty?’ I wrote it as an anthem for everyone who has experienced this frustrating aspect of a relationship.”

Beem explained that the track is inspired by her personal life after a ending relationship “with a guy who had an inflated sense of self-worth and was intentionally cruel.”

The New York City native wrote “Petty,” which is now available on streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify, with help from producers Kinetics and One Love.

“I remember Tim [One Love] was strumming the guitar and we all started singing melodies with lyrics that eventually turned into ‘Are you done being petty?’ and ‘You can hit me up when you’re ready to grow up,’” she said. “I was trying to relay the message that I’m done dealing with childish behavior, and when you’re ready to mature and stop the pettiness, then you can call me.”

In fact, she revealed that writing the song “actually inspired me to end my relationship.”

Beem has been performing since the age of 13 and caught the attention of a Parkwood Entertainment executive while performing at the Bitter End in NYC. Soon after, she met her mentor, Beyoncé, and joined the Grammy winner, 38, on select dates of the Formation world tour in 2016. Beem has also hit the road with Charlie Puth, performing in 20 cities across the U.S.

“Petty” is the follow-up to the pop star’s self-titled 2016 EP.