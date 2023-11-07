First, Nicki Minaj got her Barbz to back off. Then, she got Soulja Boy to apologize to J. Cole.

Soulja Boy, 33, issued a “mea culpa” late on Monday, November 6, after going off on Cole, 38, over a perceived slight. Cole recently said he was first a Soulja Boy “hater,” but now is an “appreciator,” which prompted Soulja Boy to spend a few days clapping back. However, he had a change of heart after going on Instagram Live with Minaj, 40, on Monday.

Minaj jumped on Soulja Boy’s live to discuss their own perceived falling out, and it appears the two chatted after the session. “Nicki just told me I took what he said wrong,” wrote Soulja Boy on X (formerly Twitter), “and that he was showing love. So, I’m gonna let it go. My bad, y’all. I really thought the dude was hating on me.”

Soulja Boy sent a public message to J. Cole soon after. “My bad, dawg. [J. Cole] sorry for the confusion. Keep doing your s—t. We [are] from two different worlds,” he wrote. “I stand on what I stand on [and] it’s hard coming from where I did, man. I dealt with a lot of hate my whole career, so it was just messed [up] to think it would come from you [100 emoji].”

The tiff between Soulja Boy and Cole began earlier this month after the latter appeared on Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad‘s “A Safe Place” podcast. “My real friends [were] playing Three 6 Mafia, Lil Jon when he came out,” said Cole. “Whatever the f—k was poppin, whatever new rendition of Black culture was penetrating — like, music coming up, in the South, they was on.”

Cole said that he had “resistance” to that music — including Soulja Boy’s — until he heard it blasting at the parties. Listening to it turned him around.

“I turned from a hater to an appreciator. Like, what can I find that’s amazing about this? What can I find that’s good about this? What can I find that’s going on?” said Cole. “That s—t changed me as an artist. I became a better artist.”

Soulja Boy only picked up on part of the conversation. “Aye bruh, don’t speak on me [J. Cole],” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, November 4. “I’m not Lil Pump, Drake, or none of these rapper n—s. On God.” Soulja Boy also mocked Cole’s age by pointing out he was “2 away from 40.” He also mocked J. Cole for having a 360 deal and how Drake gave him his first No. 1 (“First Person Shooter”), whereas he had a solo No. 1 record.

He went on Instagram Live to fire off a profane rant against Cole. “It don’t matter what the f—k you like, J. Cole,” said Soulja Boy. “You stupid bitch. It don’t matter if you don’t like the song at first, now you like it now, who gives a f—k? Who the f—k is you, n—, you ain’t God. You ain’t nobody, n—. You ain’t bought my album, you ain’t sign me. You ain’t put me on. You ain’t put no money in my pocket, you ain’t do a feature with me.”

“I ain’t know you,” he continued. “We ain’t ever met. We ain’t never collabed. You ain’t never gave me no game, you ain’t never call me and say, ‘Hey Soulja, let’s hop in the studio and work.’ N—, f—k you.”

Soulja Boy went on to say that Cole didn’t do anything to benefit his career. “S—t, not a verse, a feature, or a follow, a tweet, bitch. I don’t even know you, n—. I ain’t never spoke to you a day in my life. But you wanna get on a motherf—king podcast with Lil Yachty … Who gives a f—k? You was a lame n—. Nobody never listened to J. Cole where I’m from. Simple. You was like a Jay-Z ass, n—. Nobody never listened to Jay-Z, n—. Nobody never listen to you lyrical ass n—s. Nobody give a f—k.”

After taking a moment to review what Cole said (with some help from Minaj), Soulja Boy took it back.