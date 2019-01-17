Taking sides! Soulja Boy said that when it comes to Kanye West‘s long-standing feud with Taylor Swift, he’s Team Taylor all the way.

“At the end of the day, I love Taylor,” the “Crank That” rapper, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 16, of the Good Music Founder’s infamous beef with the 29-year-old pop star. “How could Kanye come on stage and snatch the mic from her like that? That’s, so disrespectful. If that was my little sister, it would be a problem! … What’s your excuse? You was drunk on Hennessy? That’s not good enough, Kanye! It’s not gonna do it! … I support Taylor Swift 1,000 percent.”

The singer also doubled down on his claims that he’s “younger” and “flyer” than the Yeezy designer, 41, and West’s rival, Drake.

“What the hype all about?” he asked Us. “I got more swag than both of these dudes. I look better, I’m younger than both of these dudes, who cares?”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars castmember made headlines on Wednesday for saying that he taught Drake, 32, “everything he knows” and blasting West’s controversial claims likening himself to Steve Jobs and Walt Disney.

“You ain’t none of that,” he said. “Then why you ain’t come out with s–t? I’m younger than you. I’m flyer than you … You crying on Twitter every week about Drake. You gotta stop that s–t, bro,” he said.

Still, the Grammy nominee said he won’t engage with the “I Love It” singer in a Twitter feud, should one arise.

“Imma ignore it, because they say, ya know he’s on meds … I don’t know if it’s from a real space or if it’s from, if he needs his meds … I know my words is coming from a true place and they’re all facts, and there’s nothing wrong with me. I don’t know if I can just go back and forth with him on Twitter, ’cause that might not be helpful,” he explained.

To find out if Soulja is Team Drake or Team Kanye and his thoughts on West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, watch the video above!

Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars airs on We TV Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

