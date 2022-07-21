Southern Charm alum Ashley Jacobs has a few critiques about her former costars, and she’s not afraid to get real.

Though she has nothing but nice things to say about two other alums of the Bravo show — Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner — Jacobs, 36, was a little more candid about other stars of the series.

“The best [narrator] they could find was Naomie [Olindo]?” the former reality star questioned in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 20. “I wanna, like, help her. I wanna coach her in how to emphasize words, to use a little bit more excitement. I wanna teach her how to do a good voiceover. She’s terrible.”

The influencer continued: “She’s one of the worst people I’ve ever met. So I would rather have lunch with [longtime nemesis] Kathryn [Dennis] than with Naomie. Let’s just say that.”

The former Bravo personality noted that she thought Olindo, 29, “mean” and “one of the coldest people” she had met on the show.

Considering the L’ABEYE entrepreneur’s story line this season centered around her hookup with ex Craig Conover — Jacobs was not impressed.

“It’s just so boring to me. I can’t even watch,” she stated. “It just seemed very manufactured. It was borning. I was just like, ‘Can’t get a little more creative with it?’ I had nothing to say about it. It was fast forward.”

The Santa Barbara, California native also reflected on that disastrous lunch she had with the reality star in 2019 during season 6, telling Us that the scene was allegedly “set up” since both she and Olindo wanted “film time.”

“I love the part where … I’m calling her to ask her to lunch — I’m already in the parking lot with the producer sitting right next to me. So let’s just be real,” Jacobs shared. “But I thought maybe I can tug at a heartstrong, maybe she can show some more warmth. I thought this could change my mind [but] nah — it was exactly what I expected.”

As for what’s happening this season with Olindo, Jacobs noted that that France native “never liked Kathryn,” but ended up jumping on “the Kathryn bandwagon” since it was “popular to do at the time.”

Though it’s taken the reality TV alum “about three years” to feel like she was “finally” in a good place, Jacobs said she ultimately achieved a certain level of clarity since leaving the show after season 6.

“I feel so much better,” she revealed to Us. “Sometimes now that the show’s back on it brings it back up and you see these comments and you just get angry. I get angry with myself. I’m hard on myself. But then again, it’s gotten me to where I’m at today.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

