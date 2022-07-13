The bromance continues! Austen Kroll and Craig Conover appear to be back on good terms on Southern Charm in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at an all-new episode.

After weeks of butting heads, the pals are ready to bro out on the Thursday, July 14, episode of the Bravo series, which also marks the 100th episode of the show. Austen, 35, even enlists his “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost, 33, to help him win over new flame Olivia Flowers.

“Olivia’s cool though, I like her,” Craig tells Austen in Us’ exclusive sneak peek at the episode while golfing together.

The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder agrees, noting how “levelheaded” Olivia, 30, is after only going out a few times. “I think it’s because she’s tall. I think that tall people are more go with the flow,” Austen explains, which gets a laugh from his BFF. “Short people are like, ‘Meh.’ [And] angry little demons.”

The North Carolina native, who previously dated Madison LeCroy for two years before their December 2020 split, proceeds to tell Craig that he isn’t exactly ready for something serious.

“I don’t want to fast-track anything,” Austen confesses in the teaser, adding that Olivia is clearly unsure about where they stand. “Her vibe is that she’s confused as s—t with me. That she can’t read me. I don’t blame her.”

While Austen isn’t ready to settle down, he does want Craig’s advice on how to move his relationship with Olivia forward. The longtime friends — who made up one week prior after a falling out — hilariously banter back and forth in the clip about what the University of Alabama alum should text the photographer to ask her out on a one-on-one date.

The TV personalities debate whether the use of “so” is too affirmative or how many “ys” should come after “Hey” before deciding on the perfect message to hook Olivia in.

“Heyyy, so clear your schedule, we’re getting drinks tomorrow,” Austen suggests to which Craig responds, “I think that would be as exciting as hell to receive.”

Despite agreeing on the ideal text, Austen confesses that he’s still hesitant about the new romance. “That’ll be great. I can see Olivia and then get out of town for a second,” he jokes, to which Craig adds, “Yeah, tell her how you feel about her and then run!”

Austen exclusively confirmed to Us in May that he and Olivia are an item after the duo were spotted filming the show together in fall of 2021. “She truly, in my opinion, brings the charming back to our show,” he said at the time.

During the season 8 Southern Charm premiere, which aired last month, fans got the first look at Austen and Olivia’s romance when they attended Kathryn Dennis’ Great Katsby party together. During the bash, however, Olivia was turned off at how flustered Austen got around his ex Madison, 31. Still, they continued to go out, especially in group settings.

Craig, for his part, has been dating Paige DeSorbo since summer of 2021. The beginning of the pair’s relationship played out on season 6 of Summer House, which aired earlier this year. Now, however, the couple are official, which fans can see on Southern Charm as Paige, 29, pops in and out of Charleston.

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above to see Craig and Austen’s bromance rekindled ahead of the all-new episode later this week.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

