Peter Parker lives! After disappearing in a snap in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the high schooler better known as Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is back to battle all-new foes in the first official teaser for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As the teaser starts, Peter is preparing for his school trip to London, Venice and Prague while hanging with best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and trying not to say the wrong thing to crush MJ (Zendaya).

Once the class is overseas, however, Ned is tranquilized by former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who recruits Peter to fight the extra-dimensional beings known as the Elementals. “You got gifts, Parker, but we have a job to do,” Fury tells him. “Are you going to step up or not?”

Also along for the ride is Jake Gyllenhaal, making his superhero film debut as Quentin Beck a.k.a. Mysterio after narrowly missing out on playing a big-screen Spider-Man 15 years ago. Gyllenhaal teased his involvement in the sequel in December, reading a Mysterio-centric Spider-Man comic book in his first-ever Instagram post.

The film is a follow-up to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which grossed more than $880 million worldwide and officially incorporated Holland’s version of the web-slinger into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Brit is the third actor to don the red-and-blue suit since 2002, following three movies with Tobey Maguire in the lead role and two starring Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!