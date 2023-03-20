Ready to roll with the homies again. Stacey Dash would totally be down for a Clueless sequel — as long as director Amy Heckerling was involved.

“Absolutely,” the Single Ladies alum, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, on on Saturday, March 18, noting that she defers to Heckerling, 68, when it comes to the details. “That’s up to Amy!”

Dash played Dionne Davenport in the 1995 classic, which also starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz and the late Brittany Murphy as Tai Frasier. The New York City native later reprised the role on the Clueless sitcom, which ran for three seasons from 1996 to 1999.

“We just all melded like a family,” Dash said of filming the movie, which was loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel Emma. “It was amazing.”

The View From the Top actress went on to say that her “favorite memory” from the set involves costar Donald Faison, who played Dionne’s boyfriend, Murray. “When he was shaving his head and [I was] yelling at him that I was going to tell his mother,” she recalled.

While a Clueless reunion is an exciting prospect for people who still have their white collarless shirts from Fred Segal, a sequel would be bittersweet for the cast without Murphy, who died in 2009 at age 32.

“The one thing that really bummed [me out] about Brittany not being here [is thinking about] what she’d be doing now because of how talented she was,” Breckin Meyer — who played Tai’s eventual boyfriend, Travis Birkenstock — said during the cast’s 90s Con panel on Sunday, March 19, which was attended by Us. “Brittany could sing like nobody’s business, and I look at things like [how] they’re doing the movie Wicked now. I hear about that, [and I know] Brittany would be killing this stuff right now. You know, [projects like] West Side Story, all that stuff.”

The Road Trip star, 48, added: “The [tough part] is, like, we all don’t get to see the incredible work she was gonna do, which sucks.”

The cast has paid tribute to the Uptown Girls actress many times over the years, with Silverstone, 46, once noting that she encouraged Heckerling to hire Murphy as Tai. “I had to tell Amy just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” the Blast From the Past star said at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in March 2019. “She was so good.”

Paul Rudd, who played Cher’s former stepbrother and love interest, added that Murphy was also a joy to be around when the cameras weren’t rolling. “She was the sweetest person, too,” the Marvel actor, 53, said at the time. “She was just always so smiley. And sweet.”

With reporting by Stephanie Webber