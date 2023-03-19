Bringing the ‘90s flair to 2023! Melissa Joan Hart, Danica McKellar and more of the decade’s most acclaimed TV and movie icons stepped out at 90s Con 2023.

“#90sCon is not only fun for the fans, it’s also a blast from the past for me to be reuniting with so many pals. Right [Chris Kirkpatrick]?” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 46, captioned a Saturday, March 18, selfie with the ‘Nsync singer, 51, while attending the event at the Hartford Convention Center in Connecticut.

Hart, for her part, dressed to impress in a green floral blouse, white trousers and a beige blazer. The “Bye Bye Bye” singer — whose band notably guest-starred on Sabrina the Teenage Witch in season 2 — opted for pair of jeans and a black polo. Kirkpatrick also wore a sling after previously injuring his shoulder muscles.

“20 some years of fist-pumping the ‘bye bye bye’ dance tears [your] rotator cuff. Dance til it hurts. Thanks for all of the positive energy everyone,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month, sharing a recovery photo, before noting he “wouldn’t miss” his planned 90s Con appearance alongside former bandmate Joey Fatone.

Saturday’s convention lineup also featured a special All That reunion with costars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg. Amanda Bynes was initially scheduled to join the group on the stage. However, she dropped out one day earlier after feeling under the weather. As a result, fellow All That alum Kenan Thompson made a surprise appearance in her place.

“This is cool. So, what are you guys talking about?” the Saturday Night Live star, 44, quipped after joining his longtime pals on stage before teasing his upcoming Good Burger sequel with Mitchell, also 44. “We’ve been waiting. We want to get it done and out: Fast [and the] Furious-style!”

McKellar also joined the crop of ‘90s icons on Saturday ahead of her Wonder Years reunion panel on Sunday, March 19. The 48-year-old Crown for Christmas actress, who portrayed Winnie Cooper on the sitcom between 1988 and 1993, hit the carpet in a green one-shoulder dress.

“[I’m] tired but happy after another great day at 90s Con. So wonderful to meet so many of you guys and one more day tomorrow,” McKellar said in a Saturday video on her Instagram Story after returning to her hotel for the night. “We are doing this again in September in Florida, so be sure to check out That’s 4 Entertainment to get the details on that.”

Scroll below to see red carpet photos from 90s Con: