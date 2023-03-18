Full of surprises! Kenan Thompson made an unexpected appearance at 90s Con during the All That reunion panel on Saturday, March 18.

Thompson’s Kenan and Kel costar Kel Mitchell revealed during the session that his 44-year-old longtime pal would be joining the talk, alongside fellow All That alums Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli.

“This is cool. So, what are you guys talking about?” the Saturday Night Live star quipped on Saturday after he took the stage inside the Connecticut Convention Center, donning a white sweatshirt and black sunglasses.

After the four comedians waxed nostalgic on their Nickelodeon heydays, Thompson offered an update on Good Burger 2 — hours after confirming it was officially in the works.

“We’ve been waiting. We want to get it done and out,” the Mighty Ducks actor joked during the panel. “Fast Furious-style [with multiple movies]!”

Thompson and Mitchell, also 44, both appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 17, where they revealed when they are currently planning to begin production on “part 2” of Good Burger.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s a blessing,” Thompson gushed during the surprise late-night interview. “We’re gonna shoot it this summer and it will be out soon.”

Good Burger — which premiered in 1997 — took inspiration from Thompson and Mitchell’s Kenan & Kel sketch of the same name, a spinoff of All That. Despite a cult following for the flick, the twosome long played coy about the possibility of a sequel.

“We were [just] at the table read and everything,” Mitchell exclusively teased to Us Weekly in December 2022 while attending the People’s Choice Awards. “It’s going down [but] they don’t want us to say too much right now.”

Now that Good Burger 2 has officially been greenlit by Nickelodeon and Paramount+, Thompson and Mitchell couldn’t help but spill filming secrets at 90s Con. The Heavyweights actor revealed that production was slated to start this summer before a potential Thanksgiving release.

Thompson also joked about the potential of special cameos from Denberg, 47, Tamberelli, 41, and other famous faces. “I keep saying Harry Styles,” he joked on Saturday. “Sinbad is definitely going to be back even if we have to go to him. [Former president] Barack Obama would be great.”

The All That 90s Con panel was also slated to include fellow cast member Amanda Bynes — who also landed her own Amanda Show spinoff after her All That tenure — however, she dropped out early on Friday. At the end of Saturday’s event, Mitchell gave the 36-year-old She’s the Man star a sweet shout-out and asked the crowd to “send a prayer” to Bynes to “feel better.”

The What a Girl Wants actress did not previously reveal why she would be absent from the convention. Thompson is now set to take her place in the cast meet-and-greet photo ops with fans.

With reporting by Stephanie Webber