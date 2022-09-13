‘90s kids are shaking! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited at the 2022 Emmy Awards — and teased a Good Burger sequel.

After the 44-year-old Emmys host introduced Kumail Nanjiani as the fake bartender at the Monday, September 12, awards show, he made his way over to a surprise patron: his Kenan & Kel and Good Burger costar Mitchell, also 44.

“Excuse me, sir, can we get you a drink or something?” Thompson asked the comedic actor, who initially had his back turned to the audience — and quickly turned around to reveal his identity.

“Can I get a good burger?” Mitchell replied as the Saturday Night Live cast member began yelling in excitement. The pair quickly hugged each other and jumped up and down a la their Kenan & Kel characters, shouting “Oh! Oh! Oh!”

“Oh, my God! Make it two Good Burgers,” Thompson requested. Before closing out the segment, the Kenan alum teased that the fan-favorite duo would once again join forces for a Good Burger sequel next year.

The longtime friends initially made a name for themselves when they starred on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show, All That, in the early ‘90s. Thompson and Mitchell’s on-screen chemistry was so palpable that they quickly scored their own spin-off, Kenan & Kel, which fan from 1996 to 2000.

The comedic duo only grew more popular with their 1997 cult classic, Good Burger, a spin-off of their frequent All That sketch, and the 2000 Kenan & Kel TV movie, Two Heads Are Better Than None.

Though their relationship hit a snag at one point — “The truth is, Kenan does not want to be seen with me in any form of media, or even have my name mentioned around him. I have not been upset about this,” Mitchell told TMZ in 2012 — they soon reconciled and revived their Good Burger characters in a 2015 skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In 2019, while the Dancing With the Stars season 28 runner-up was competing in the dance competition, he exclusively told Us Weekly that the Georgia native always has his back.

“Kenan’s shooting Saturday Night Live in New York, but he texts me after I’m done every time. He’s like, ‘Hey, you did so good,’” Mitchell told Us at the time. “That’s my boy. That’s family.”

Thompson later echoed the sentiment at the 2022 Emmys.

“My brotha!!” the Snakes on a Plane actor shared via Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of him and Mitchell at the awards show.