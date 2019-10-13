



Monday may be Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars, but Kel Mitchell will always be a Nickelodeon man at heart! The comedian, 41, chatted with Us Weekly exclusively at Disneyland on Thursday, October 10, while he and partner Witney Carson got into the magical spirit, revealing that he’s still very close with his Nickelodeon family.

“Kenan [Thompson]‘s shooting Saturday Night Live in New York, but he texts me after I’m done every time. He’s like, ‘Hey, you did so good,'” Mitchell told Us. “That’s my boy. That’s family.”

The new All That cast was also in attendance during last week’s show — something that’s very important to Mitchell as he’s an executive producer on the reboot along with Thompson. “That was really, really cool [to have them there],” he said. “Team Nickelodeon in the building!”

Mitchell’s first TV role was on All That, where he played multiple characters alongside Thompson, now 41, from 1994 to 1999. In 1996, Nickelodeon launched Kenan & Kel, a comedy series starring the best friends, which aired until 2000. The duo also starred in Nick’s original movie Good Burger in 1997.

The reboot kicked off on Nickelodeon in June and stars Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Gabrielle Green, Kate Godfrey, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen. Original castmembers Lori Beth and Josh Server have also returned to make cameos.

Ahead of the new series’ debut, Mitchell revealed to Us exclusively that he hopes more familiar faces will pop up on the show — including Amanda Bynes, who made her acting debut on the variety show in 1996.

“Yes, yes. That’s going to happen. I mean, I hope it happens. You know what I mean?” Mitchell said at the time. “I want everybody to come through. You know what I mean? I think she would do a great job.”

Mitchell and Carson will dance a jazz routine during the Monday, October 14, show. The partners will take on songs from High School Musical, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and more.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

