That’s me! In February, Nickelodeon announced that it would be reviving several throwback television shows, including All That. Actor Kenan Thompson, who got his start on the ‘90s sketch-comedy series, is set to produce the reboot — and he wants one very special former cast member to be a part of it.

“I would love [for Amanda Bynes to make a cameo],” Thompson, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively while celebrating the finale of the Ultimate Comedy Experience — Road to NYC in New York City on Sunday, April 14. “We would all love it, of course, but it would be up to her.”

The Saturday Night Live star admitted that he has not kept in touch with Bynes, 33, over the years, but has has spoken to several All That stars who will likely be part of the revival. He explained, “I’ve been in touch with Josh [Server] and Kel [Mitchell], for sure. And I know that Lori Beth [Denberg] is down. … I’m hearing Katrina [Johnson] … Angelique [Bates] … [and] Alisa [Reyes] is down, so pretty much the original seven. And then everybody else, we would love to just have them come and show their love and pass the torch to this new casting.”

As for what people can expect from the upcoming comedy series, which is set to premiere this summer? “They found seven awesome kids,” the SNL cast member noted. “Some are going to do impressions, some will do voices, some of them are just going to be their crazy selves.”

All That ran on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2005 and helped several young stars, including Thompson and Bynes, get their start in comedy. The Hairspray actress made her first appearance on the small-screen hit in November 1996 and her last in May 2002.

Bynes was a regular on the show and became known for starring in the “Ask Ashley” sketch, in which she played a seemingly sweet little girl who offered advice from her bedroom. “That’s me,” she would quip before angrily answering questions that were submitted from viewers.

The She’s the Man star’s participation on All That inspired her Nickelodeon spinoff, The Amanda Show, which aired from 1999 to 2002.

