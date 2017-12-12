Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the final film for Carrie Fisher, who died last December after suffering a heart attack. Fisher, who played the one and only Princess Leia in the franchise, finished shooting her scenes before her untimely death.

After Episode VII is completed, the credits roll as well as the words “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher,” Entertainment Weekly is reporting. This doesn’t come as a surprise; director Rian Johnson also honored the actress during the world premiere of the film on Saturday, December 8, in Los Angeles.

“I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie,” he told the audience before the film began. “I know she’s up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, ‘Damn it Rian, how dare you bring the mood down and make this night a solemn tribute.’ So let’s all have a blast together for Carrie.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Johnson explained that her performance in The Last Jedi was “the best tribute possible.”

“Obviously we didn’t know it was going to be her last performance as Princess Leia when we were shooting it. There is an extra layer that is now cast over her whole performance because of that, unfortunately,” Johnson told Us. “I think she’s so good in the movie and so beautiful in it. The places she goes to emotionally in it are going to mean a lot to the fans.”

Johnson also reveals that Fisher was very aware of how much Leia meant to the fans — especially women. “She always wanted to stay true to that and she always wanted to make sure that young girls grew up seeing Princess Leia as a female hero in those early movies,” he said.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Friday, December 15.

