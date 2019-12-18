



About time, it is. During the final Star Wars film of the saga, which began in 1977, two women share a kiss during a celebratory scene. They not main characters in The Rise of Skywalker, but the moment is a groundbreaking one.

Director J.J. Abrams hinted at the relationship in an interview with Variety while promoting The Rise of Skywalker, nothing that he wanted this world to “look more the way the world looks than not” in the latest Star Wars film.

“In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” the producer shared.

Abrams, 53, was also quick to note that Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) would not be getting together, despite fans’ hopes that the best friends’ relationship would develop into something more. In fact, after 2015’s The Force Awakens, hashtags such as “#FinnPoe” and “#Stormpilot” began circulating on social media.

“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” the writer told the magazine. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

The actors, however, would have been happy if their characters did get together, with Isaac, 40, admitting that they have “natural chemistry” with one another.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” the Show Me a Hero star shared. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of I don’t know what. … If they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun!”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters Friday, December 20.