Will they SURvive … or won’t they? Just ahead of everyone’s favorite holiday – Valentine’s Day – Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder sat down with Us Weekly to give predictions and love advice to her costars. Will TomKat make it through their second year of marriage? Will Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright move past their season 6 drama? Should Sheaena Marie pump the breaks before jumping into her next relationship? Watch the video to see what everyone’s favorite reality show villain, 29, had to say.

Stassi on Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney

Despite a rocky pre-wedding relationship, Schroeder thinks TomKat is doing just fine, as long as Schwartz keeps his priorities straight. She predicts, “TomTom is going to be an amazing bar, that’s going to bring in tons of income. My prediction is also my advice: That Tom buys Katie a ton of shoes.”

Stassi on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

The reality star has some harsh advice for her ex-boyfriend Jax and his girlfriend Brittany. “Listen, no offense Jax, but you know this. Brittany deserves better,” she told Us. “My advice is to probably, maybe break up or like go through some like really hardcore counseling and therapy. Maybe Jax, go travel to India for a while and help build houses for children.”

Stassi on Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

While Stassi and Ariana have yet to become besties on the show, she didn’t hold back advice for her and boyfriend Tom. “My advice is that Ariana softens up and becomes OK with the idea of maybe an engagement [and] starting a family, because that’s something that Tom Sandoval really wants so it’s like, just let it go. Like Elsa.”

Stassi on Kristen Doute and Carter Brian

For on-again friend Kristen, she keeps it simple: “My advice for them is keep up the good bowling nights that you guys have.”

Stassi on James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss

Despite an ambiguous relationship with his best friend Logan this season, Schroeder had only good things to say for James and girlfriend Raquel. “Raquel’s so sweet and innocent. Raquel seems totally in love with James. James seems really in love with Raquel. I guess my advice is like keep up the good work? But like don’t f–k it up?”

Stassi on Scheana Marie

Pump the breaks, Scheana. “My advice for Scheana is, well, I personally think, girl, ya need some time off to just chill. You just gotta chill for a bit. Then maybe you can marry Rob if you want. But like, how are you ever gonna know what you really want if you don’t have some alone time? How are you ever gonna know what you want if you don’t have those nights where you come home and you’re like, ‘How did I get here, single and alone?’”

Stassi on Stassi Schroeder

“My advice for myself is try and stay single … I’d like to have a one night stand. I’ve never had that before. So maybe I’d do that. Maybe that’s my advice for myself. If like Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth were just like in my bedroom I’d die.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

