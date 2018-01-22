Giving love another try? Not so fast. Stassi Schroeder revealed she would date Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor again … only if she’s forced to pick between him, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. The reality star stopped by Us Weekly to play a friendly game of Truth or Dare, where she was forced to answer the tough question: Marry, Date or Kill? Watch the video above!

“Marry, date, or kill? Marry Tom Schwartz. Oh, that one’s tough. Who do I want to kill? I would normally say Jax, but like, Tom Sandoval just like, doesn’t like me. I’m going to kill him,” Stassi told Us. She then commented on ex-boyfriend Jax, who she dated in 2013: “You know, I’ll date Jax. Been there, done that.”

Stassi, 29, who split with longtime boyfriend Patrick Meagher in August, is now swearing off dating reality stars. “Dating is hard enough, much less somebody who’s like, you know, doing the same s—t that I am. But you know, never say never,” the reality star told Us.

Dating may be hard for the former Sur waitress since she is a self-proclaimed “bad flirt” who may need some work on her texting game. “I send creepy GIFs. Like legitimately, like, GIFs of, like, bloody clowns,” she added. “Like, I will just send that to someone and they’re so just confused that they always just respond. Like, if you ever want to get a man’s attention, just send a GIF of a bloody clown.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

