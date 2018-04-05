‘Station 19’ Preview: Andy and Jack’s Battle for Captain Heats Up

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Jack (Grey Damon) just can’t seem to see eye-to-eye … but that doesn’t mean the chemistry’s not still there. In Us Weekly’s exclusive Station 19 sneak peek, Andy stands up to her opponent about his way of running things.

“I just don’t appreciate you pulling these fun ‘Dad’ moves with the stakes and the boots, when we both know I have a bigger hill to climb here … with Frankel,” Andy tells Jack. “I heard what she said to you, Jack. She made it pretty clear this was your race to lose. I’m not going down without a fight.”

Jack continues to agree with Andy, saying that he’s well aware that she can fight her own battles, but for some reason, the two can’t stop fighting. And soon enough, that arguing turns into making out. That’s what happens when your co-captain proposes and you never give him an answer.

Us Weekly caught up with Damon before the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff premiered and he shared that he loved working with strong women on the show — a must-have in every Shonda Rhimes program.

“It’s not bad to have a male lead, but It’s really nice to have female leads that aren’t just the girlfriend. They’re people … because they are people,” he told Us.

Damon’s costar Danielle Savre echoed his feelings. “I think [Shonda] does such amazing things for all the young girls watching this show growing up that say, ‘Oh that’s possible,’” she said. “I’m just happy that these exist, that show both male and female leads for the girls growing up, since I didn’t have that. My favorite shows were The Golden Girls and reruns of Murder, She Wrote!”

Station 19 airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

