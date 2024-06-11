Myka and James Stauffer made a name for their family on YouTube, but everything drastically changed after they rehomed their adopted son, Huxley, four years ago.

The couple adopted Huxley from China in 2017 when he was 2 years old. Myka and James also share children Kova, Jaka, Radley and Onyx, who were not adopted. The entire Stauffer family was featured in videos shared via their YouTube channel, which documented their daily lives together.

Huxley was eventually diagnosed with autism after his adoption, and fans grew concerned when they noticed he was no longer appearing in new videos. In 2020, Myka and James made an emotional confession explaining that they rehomed Huxley because they struggled to provide him with the proper care.

While the Stauffers were adamant Huxley was in a better place with a new family, they faced backlash from fans following the incident. Myka and James subsequently deleted their YouTube channel.

Despite their step away from the spotlight, the Stauffer scandal is taking center stage again thanks to a new Vox Media Studios docuseries, An Update on Our Family, which explores Huxley’s rehoming and the family vlogging industry.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Stauffer family’s controversy:

What Tipped Off Fans About Huxley?

In April 2020, fans noticed in a video on James’ individual channel, Stauffer Garage, that Huxley’s car seat was missing from the backseat of his vehicle. When viewers inquired about Huxley’s whereabouts, the comments were allegedly deleted. Myka and James also changed the viewing settings for their videos with Huxley from public to private.

What Did the Stauffers Say About Reversing the Adoption?

In a May 2020 video, Myka and James revealed that Huxley had found a “new mommy” and a “forever home” that could better care for him.

“Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told. So over the past few years, Huxley has been in numerous therapies to try and help him with all of his needs. Over the last year has been the more intense therapy to try and help him as much as possible,” James said in the video. “For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals. A lot of their feedback [has been] really upsetting for us, because it’s not what we ever wanted to hear. We never wanted to be in this position, and we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible.”

Myka, for her part, shared that she and James loved Huxley and tried their “hardest” to be the best parents they could for him.

“Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” she said. “So when I get insidious, hurtful comments, it just, like, really makes it hurt worse. It’s not about me at all, but … the last couple of months have been the hardest thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

Where the Stauffers Investigated?

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that law enforcement was looking into Huxley’s welfare after news broke that Myka and James placed him with another family. The authorities shared in a press release at the time that “all adoption cases are confidential,” so there are “legal requirements that must be adhered to,” including “home studies as well as background checks.”

One month later, the case against Myka and James was closed and charges were not filed. Authorities met with Huxley’s new adopted parents and found that the toddler seemed to be “very happy and well taken care of,” per a report obtained by Us at the time.

What Are the Stauffers Doing Now?

After facing backlash from rehoming Huxley, the family deleted their YouTube channel. Myka has not been active on social media, but her last Instagram post featured an apology to the adoption community.

“We did not adopt a child to gain wealth. While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care,” she wrote in June 2020. “Secondly, we are not under any type of investigation. I’m hoping to share more from my side of the story soon. And lastly, I’m so sorry for letting you down.”

James, for his part, continues to run his Stauffer Garage page where he shares videos of his various automobile projects.