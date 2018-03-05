Stephanie March Returning to ‘Law & Order: SVU’

ADA Alex Cabot is back! Stephanie March, who appeared in more than 90 episodes of Law & Order: SVU, is set to return as a guest star this season, NBC announced on Monday, March 5. March will appear in an April episode titled “Sunk Cost Fallacy,” when the search for an abducted woman and her young daughter leads Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to cross paths with her old friend Cabot.

“It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit,” executive producer Michael Chernuchin said in a statement. “She is, and will always be, part of SVU’s DNA.”

March, 43, was a season regular on the show from seasons two to five, before Cabot faked her own death and went into the Witness Protection Program. She briefly appeared in season 6 and 10 and then was a series regular again in season 11. She hasn’t appeared on the show since 2012. In the meantime, she’s gone on to appear in Nightcap on Pop TV and Bravo’s Odd Mom Out.

The official Instagram account posted a photo of March on Monday morning, writing, “Welcome back!” She has not yet commented on her upcoming return.

The courthouse drama has never been afraid to bring back familiar faces — or let others go. Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy returned for a surprising episode last month. In the same episode, series regular Raul Esparza announced he was leaving the show after six seasons.

“I’ve done six seasons, I felt like it was time to go,” Esparza, 47, told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I had explored a lot of what I thought Barba was about. I just felt it was time to move on. I was also feeling like the role has changed over the years in a way that has been an interesting experience for me. Again, I’m a theater guy, so it’s like having a script in front of you that keeps changing every time you go to do it. The learning process of how roles grow over a period of time with a series has been kind of fascinating, and I just felt I had reached the end of what I wanted to explore where they were writing.”

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

