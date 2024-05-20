Stephen Huszar Would Turn Back Time to Work With Treat Williams Again

Stephen Huszar is still longing for another moment with former Chesapeake Shores costar Treat Williams nearly one year after his death.

“Treat Williams is such a beautiful soul, and we miss him so, so much,” Huszar, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly when asked which Chesapeake Shores castmate he’d want to work with on a Hallmark rom-com. “So if I could turn back time and if Treat was with us, I would love to share the screen with that man again. He’s such a soul.”

Williams died in June 2023 at the age of 71 after being involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. In March, Ryan Koss, who was the driver in the road collision, pleaded guilty to negligent driving with death resulting. His license was revoked for a year due to the misdemeanor charge, and Koss must complete a community restorative justice program.

Related: Celebrities Mourn Treat Williams' Death: Dolly Parton and More Remembering a friend. Celebrities paid tribute to Treat Williams after the actor’s shocking death in a motorcycle accident. “This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was — both as an actor and a person,” Matt Bomer began […]

The late actor’s Hallmark costars were among the many famous faces who publicly mourned the loss last year.

“It’s really hard to even consider the fact that he’s not here because he was just so larger than life,” Barbara Niven, who played Williams’ TV wife, told Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. “He just filled up the room, filled up the set. What a blessing to be able to have worked with him on Chesapeake for six years in that kind of atmosphere where we all became a family. … He taught us all how to be better actors and how to live life and just get more out of it. Never to settle, just to live full out.”

Huszar exclusively told Us in July 2023 that Williams’ death was a “very emotional time” for the entire cast, but “in a way, it’s brought [them] back together.”

Related: ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Cast’s Dating History: The Hallmark Stars’ Love Lives Calling all Chessies! Hallmark Channel fans have laughed, cried and loved alongside the cast of Chesapeake Shores since 2016 — and offscreen, fans have become equally as intrigued by the stars’ friendships and love lives. When Chesapeake Shores debuted, viewers were introduced to the lovable O’Brien clan after eldest sister Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) moved […]

The Everything Puppies actor revealed, “We’ve been celebrating his life. He’s just such a force and really the patriarch for our family and a patriarch for me, personally.”

Prior to his passing, Williams played patriarch Mick O’Brien on the Hallmark series from 2016 to 2022. Huszar, meanwhile, joined the cast in 2021 as Luke Tatum.

Despite losing Williams, Huszar told Us earlier this month that the Chesapeake Shores cast is still close — and they are open to a TV reunion.

“I’m such good friends with everybody on that show. We’re still very close. We share a chat,” he explained, noting that the actors have been “talking” about a possible spinoff.

Related: A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Men Over the years, Hallmark Channel has cemented itself as the go-to network for feel-good films, holiday magic and a handsome lineup of leading men. Whether it’s the charmers from When Calls the Heart — including Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally — or the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise heroes, fans always have eye candy to […]

Huszar revealed, “That’s really up to the producers and Hallmark, of course. But I think everyone would agree. We’d love to get back together, especially at that beautiful location where we shot on Vancouver Island.”

For now, Huszar is celebrating his most-recent Hallmark project, Everything Puppies, which premiered on Saturday, May 18. In the movie, Huszar plays pet shop manager Alex, who helps Scarlett (Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes) get her dog treats in his store and become recognized on a global level.

“I just support her in her dreams. But it’s really about if you have a great idea, believe in it. Keep going because as long as you believe in it, it will become real,” Huszar told Us of the premise. “As long as you truly believe in [yourself] other people will sort of jump on that bandwagon with you and support you. I think that’s really the underlying message of the movie.”