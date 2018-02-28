Not feeling the future! In the midst of getting our hearts broken while finding out how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died on This is Us on February 4, fans got their first glimpse at an older Randall. However, Sterling K. Brown, who made the transformation, told Us Weekly he’s not completely on board with what lies ahead.

“I was mad. He’s fat,” Brown told Us of his initial reaction to older Randall. “It really annoyed the bejesus out of me. His big fat round face and I’ll tell you, like more than anything it motivated … I think I went to the gym after I had to take this stuff off. I was like, ‘This will not happen.’”

Ready to see what the future holds? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/V8fnqtByjf — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 5, 2018

Yet, it seems like Brown, who was hosting an event on February 27 for Clorox in celebration of a new arts and mentoring center for at-risk youth in Harlem, New York, was the only one who wasn’t feeling the look.

“A lot of people came up to me and said, ‘Hey, man. You look pretty good for an old man,’” the upcoming Saturday Night Live host told Us. “I was, ‘Thanks. I appreciate it. It don’t crack.’ It don’t crack, and by it, I mean black, and by black, I mean me.”

The Golden Globe winner revealed that he was in makeup for four hours at a time, and had to do several tests, to achieve the “ultimate version,” which aired during the Super Bowl episode.

“I think I sat in the chair four times before we actually got it the way in which they wanted to have it,” the Black Panther star explained to Us. “And [I have a] newfound empathy for my dear mother, Ms. Mandy Moore.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

