Keeping up with Kanye! Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, April 17, where he teased Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Family Feud appearances — including his shock that the rapper flashed a grin several times!

The Family Feud host, 61, revealed that the Kardashians were originally set to play against Paris Hilton‘s family, but they canceled. “So Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I want to play, I’ve always wanted to play.’ So he brought his family, some people you don’t know, these cousins, and they were just like, the best, they were just like hood,” Harvey explained as the audience laughed. “It was just such a good thing.”

The final teams ended up being the West family against Kris Jenner and her mother, Mary Jo Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, their cousin Cici Bussey and Jonathan Cheban.

“So it was him, Kim and his three family members against Kris and the sisters. But for the first time ever, we put six people on one side, because the grandma said, they told her she couldn’t play. And said, ‘Well, I dressed up to see Steve,’” Harvey said. “So we put her right next to Kris, and the dude on the end, he was the extra, he was a lot,” he added, referring to Cheban.

DeGeneres was quick to ask about the notoriously private “Famous” rapper: “How was Kanye with the questions?”

“Can I tell you something? Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show. He loves the show. His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working,’” Harvey joked. “Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled! When I talked to him … just tune in and you’ll see Kanye smiling. He’s happy. He was very happy with that.”

As for how the Kardashians fared on the show, Harvey admitted, “Kim didn’t know nothing,” before revealing that Khloé was very competitive with the Selfish author.

Back in February, Kim, 37, shared several Snapchat videos documenting the famous family’s appearance on the hit game show.

“I’ve jumped ship from Team Kar-Jen. I’m on Team West, guys,” the KKW founder told fans at the time. “We’re playing against the Kardashian-Jenners versus the Wests and I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re gonna win.”

