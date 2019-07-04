Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 3 of Stranger Things.

It’s no surprise that Stranger Things left many things up in the air — including the fate of one huge character. However, that wasn’t all viewers were left questioning. In fact, many questions arise throughout the eight new episodes, which hit Netflix on Thursday, July 4.

What happened to Hopper?

The season ended with Joyce (Winona Ryder) seemingly blowing up the entryway — and Hopper (David Harbour). She didn’t have any choice, in order to save all of the children, and ultimately, the entire town. After the explosion, Joyce searched for him everywhere. She then had to face a heartbroken El (Millie Bobby Brown), and fans were momentarily convinced that Joyce had, once again, lost someone she was close to and Eleven had lost her second father figure. However, the final scene of the season featured men in Kamchatka, Russia, feeding other people to a demogorgon. When they were about to open one cell door, one man said to the other: “Not the American.” So, Hopper’s the American right?

How is the demogorgon back?

Speaking of the D-monster, he may have been destroyed in season 1, but he came back in full force at the end of season 3 and is eating humans.

Is Will gay?

During a fight in the garage in episode 3, Will (Noah Schnapp) gets upset that Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are distracted by the girls in their lives. In turn, Mike yells at him: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.” This could have simply been that Will isn’t interested in girls yet — everyone develops those hormones at different times — or it could mean he’s not interested in girls at all.

Are Eleven and Mike together?

While they exchanged “I love yous” at the end of the season, she also left town with the Byers.

How will Eleven get her powers back?

While it’s safe to assume this will be a big plot line in season 4, it’s pretty insane to think of Eleven in the world without her powers. However, in her final scene, three months after the mall’s demise, she still is unable to do something as simple as moving a stuffed animal.

Is Steve really over Nancy?

Sure, when Robin (Maya Hawke) asked him in the bathroom and he was coming down from a high, Steve (Joe Keery) said he didn’t love Nancy (Natalia Dyer) anymore. However, it seems pretty unlikely that that’s the truth, especially since he saved her (and the kids, but still — her!) by slamming a car into Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

What will happen to Max?

This season, Max (Sadie Sink) showed the world just how much of a badass she is and how much she doesn’t need a boyfriend — although fine, Lucas can stay. However, the loss of her brother Billy will most likely have quite a big impact on her next season. And without her BFF Eleven around, it may be tough to process.

Will Dustin ever see Suzie again?

I mean, even if it’s just to sing another duet, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) deserves to reunite with his long-distance love, who, let’s be honest, pretty much saved the world thanks to her knowledge.

Stranger Things seasons 1 through 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

