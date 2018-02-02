Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson just wants things to be OK with his daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon. During the Friday, February 2, episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, he gets nervous waiting for his “mandatory” weekly call with his daughter, something his ex Mama June Shannon agreed to.

As shown in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, he doesn’t know what to say to his daughter when she does call. He asks her how she is, then asks if she’s having a good day. “You already asked me that question,” Honey Boo Boo tells her dad.

“This isn’t going like I wanted it to. Talking to my dad is a lot more awkward than I remember,” Honey Boo Boo says during her interview. “I mean there is a lot of stuff that I do want to talk to my dad about … like Pumpkin’s baby and Geno and Josh moving in, but it just feels way too weird.”

Apparently, it didn’t seem weird to Sugar Bear. “I think this is going really well because Alana was so happy to talk to me,” he told his wife after the call. She replied: “That just shows you June’s a lying bitch.”

During last season’s reunion episode, Mama June claimed Sugar Bear wasn’t a real dad to Alana and he went off on his ex, calling her a “stupid bitch.” She later called him a “piece of s—t father.”

June is now focusing on her new relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak. “[My boyfriend] came into our life when we actually needed someone to say, ‘OK, all men aren’t bad,’” June told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “It’s been a long time. I mean, it’s been a good, probably, 15 years since I’ve been happy. It’s a lot different. He’s one-of-a-kind.”

She even revealed she has been thinking about tying the knot! “I would say for the first time in my life, maybe,” she told Us, adding he has “been married once before,” too.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!