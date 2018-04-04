Louis relived his first dating trauma, which led him to a very important decision about his affair with Shelia during the Wednesday, April 4, episode of Suits — titled “Bad Man.” Elsewhere, Mike got competitive with an old friend, and Harvey and Paula took a big step forward.

Same Old Mistakes

Sheila wanted to keep seeing Louis (Rick Hoffman), even though she was getting married to another man in a week. Louis’ therapist wanted him to explore why he was only interested in unavailable women, and flashbacks aided in that investigation. A teenage Louis discovered his girlfriend was dating a “bad boy” behind his back. She was only with Louis because she knew her parents would approve of him. His girlfriend asked him to keep up the charade and Louis complied because he felt like their faux relationship might eventually become real, but it didn’t.

In the present, Louis struggled with Sheila’s attempts to seduce him and tried to get her to leave her fiancé. Louis didn’t want to be the bad boy, but in the end, he chose to embrace his dark side and reignite his affair with Sheila.

Friend or Foe

Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) old friend from the legal clinic, Oliver, was part of the opposing council on one of his cases, so Mike tried to help Oliver out by striking a deal between his client and Oliver’s. However, Oliver double-crossed him in an effort to get a better offer and accused him of not looking out for the little guy.

Just when Mike thought Oliver had won, he found something that voided Oliver’s leverage over Mike’s client. Mike — at Rachel’s (Meghan Markle) suggestion — took the opportunity to teach Oliver a lesson about giving 100 percent to the client you’re representing, no matter who it is. Oliver ended up appreciating the fact that Mike didn’t go easy on him, and they were on good terms again after the case was settled.

The Other Woman

Jessica asked Harvey (Gabriel Macht) to put $2 million of her buyout money in an untraceable account and promised she wasn’t planning to do anything illegal with it. Donna (Sarah Rafferty) helped Harvey come to terms with what he had to do to make this happen: convince his late father’s music producer, Vic, to sell his library of songs, meaning his dad’s jazz might never be heard again. Vic had persuaded Harvey to work for him off the books for the last 10 years, so Harvey finally came to collect his payment.

Paula was avoiding Harvey after he confessed he slept with Donna years ago, but he showed up at Paula’s office to tell her he liked having Donna in his life but he still hoped they could move forward as a couple. Paula confessed she was threatened by Donna but agreed to make things work with Harvey.

Suits airs on USA Network Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!