Harvey proved his friendship with Donna is far from over, and Mike and Rachel talked about the future during the Wednesday, April 11, episode of Suits. Here’s what you missed.

Nobody Likes an Ultimatum

If you were doubting Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht) feelings for Donna (Sarah Rafferty) in the wake of their scandalous smooch, fear not. Sure, things were much smoother between Harvey and Paula — she even met his mother. But Harvey’s mom let slip that “someone special” (a.k.a. Donna) encouraged Harvey to make amends with his once-estranged mother, and Paula’s insecurities flared up again.

Paula’s former significant other cheated on her, so her mindsight was understandable. What wasn’t was when she asked Harvey to stop working with Donna. Otherwise, she reasoned, their relationship couldn’t survive.

Harvey got investment banker — and former Pearson Specter Litt tenant — Stu to offer Donna a job, but she saw right through it and confronted Harvey. He explained the situation, and after Donna tried to reason with Paula to no avail, she resigned. Harvey just couldn’t let her do it, though. He broke up with Paula and asked Donna to come back to the firm, which she agreed to do.

What the Future Holds

Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) were going to marriage counseling ahead of their wedding, but Mike couldn’t bring himself to fill out a questionnaire about their future. He didn’t want to lock himself into a certain scenario. So Rachel proposed that they create a safe space to discuss hypothetical futures. Their ideas? Mike wanted to live in San Diego, where the couple could run a legal clinic together. Rachel would like to move to Iceland for one adventurous year. They didn’t settle on anything yet, but this conversation — and Harvey’s notions of “nothing lasts forever” and “someday you’re gonna miss me” being directed at Mike — clearly signaled the beginning of the pair’s end on the show.

Meet the Fiancé

Louis (Rick Hoffman) was confident and happy in his affair with Sheila. That is, until he showed up to her office for a role-play romp and found her fiancé. Louis pretended to be visiting Sheila to talk about job candidates, but he was visibly upset as he eavesdropped on Sheila and her beau discussing what she once saw in him.

Suits airs on USA Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

