The end of Supernatural is near — but it may be pushed back. On Monday, March 23, writer and producer Andrew Dabb revealed that this week’s episode will have to hold fans over for some time!

“Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for a while. Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side,” Dabb tweeted, referring to episode 13, titled “Destiny’s Child.” When fans began to worry about when they would see more of the final season, he sent out a second message.

“Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished,” the coshowrunner added. “However, have some special treats coming along the way — to help us all get through this. … And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

On March 13, Supernatural became the latest series to halt production amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic, with only two more episodes to film before the series’ wrap. It has joined the growing lineup of TV shows that have stopped filming, including The Flash, Riverdale, The Bachelorette, The Morning Show, Saturday Night Live and many others.

Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins announced that season 11 would be the last in March 2019. Collins, 45, hinted at the ending in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in November 2019.

“We’re going to get to see characters again that we haven’t seen in a long time, but then most of those characters are also going to die. We’re going to be resurrecting a lot of old favorites only to kill them again,” he told Us at the time. “It is going to feel like it has a high degree of finality to it. … I think when the show ends, we’re going to have the feeling that everyone is really done. It’s not going to be like Game of Thrones, where you wish it had ended in a different way.”

Supernatural airs on The CW Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.