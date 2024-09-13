Your account
Survivor 45’s Austin Li Coon Is Dating Jeff Probst’s Niece Amanda: ‘Just as Shocked as You Are’

By
Amanda Probst and Austin Li Coon Courtesy of Austin Li Coon/Instagram

Survivor 45’s Austin Li Coon hard launched his new girlfriend, who happens to be Jeff Probst’s niece.

“So this happened … just as shocked as you are 😬Instagram, meet Amanda!” Austin, 27, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 13, alongside a slideshow of the couple’s various adventures. “We met for the first time in Chicago last November.”

Austin shared a series of selfies of him and Amanda as they visited several destinations including tropical islands, luscious forests, bar scenes and more.

“Wild to think that our casual meet-up to talk about Survivor would lead to 10 months of cross country flights to visit each other,” he continued. “But ya know when the vibes are this good you can’t just drop it. She’s amazing and has made this year the most fun I’ve ever had.”

Richard hatch main e472d76a a09b 4956 b731 b36037ad9a01

Austin was the runner-up on Survivor season 45, where Jeff, 62, has been the longtime host since the series premiere in 2000. Austin ultimately lost to Dee Valladares. While on the reality series, Austin and Dee, 27, had a flirty banter and showmance at the end of the game.

“I know that this might be a surprise to some given how 45 ended, but the season finished filming last spring and everything since happened in a respectful way,” he explained. “Excited to start sharing more of what’s happening in my life! All love 🤙❤️.”

Jeff Probst Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Many of Austin’s tribemates and additional Survivor alumni took to the comments section to express their excitement for Amanda and the MBA graduate.

“ITS HARD LAUNCH DAY !!!! IM SO THRILLED FOR YOU TWO 🥹❤️ game nights forever please :),” Janani K. “J” Jha replied while Julie “Mama J” Alley responded, “I love this and I love you both! @aprobst2000 is the best! Mama J approved! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Brandon Donlon joked that Austin should strongly “consider taking her last name.”

Amanda Probst and Austin Li Coon Courtesy of Austin Li Coon/Instagram

Amanda, for her part, reshared Austin’s post on her Instagram Story with three heart emojis. In a subsequent story, she posted an additional pic of her and Austin captioning it, “Hard launch af.”

After season 45 wrapped up, Austin and Dee ultimately decided not to pursue a romance.

Survivor 47 Cast

“This has been a whirlwind of emotions and we have decided to keep it low-key for now. It’s been too crazy and it’s getting crazier,” Dee said to Entertainment Weekly in December 2023. “So we’ve decided to keep it low-key for now, only because it’s been insane.”

Austin echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview with the outlet.

“We kind of want to keep that a little private for now, just because things have been so crazy,” he confessed at the time. “The finale just aired and I don’t think I’m ready quite yet for dealing with all the fans and giving out the answers.”

1279643498jeff 206

Jeff Probst
Survivor Bio Pic

Survivor

