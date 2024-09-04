Survivor 47 is almost here, and we now know the 18 new players hoping to outwit, outplay and outlast their fellow castaways to earn the title of Sole Survivor — and the $1 million grand prize that goes with it.

A former Obama speechwriter, an e-sports commentator, an AI research assistant and more make up the diverse cast of players forced to live and work together to navigate 26 days of competition and betrayal in Fiji. Jeff Probst returns to host the season, snuffing torches and shaking up the game with twists that CBS teases will begin “the moment they step on the beach.”

Much like previous seasons in the so-called “new era,” players will be divided into three tribes of six, leaving no place to hide as they vie for immunity, supplies and advantages.

Survivor 47 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18, with a two-hour episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Starting September 25, the series will shift to regular 90-minute episodes for the third straight season. The series will also stream on Paramount+.

Keep scrolling to meet the castaways: