Kenzie Petty took home the $1 million prize after winning Survivor 46 and she’s already investing the funds in herself.

“I’m literally just putting it in a high-yield savings account, and then I don’t know,” Kenzie, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 23, following the Survivor finale. “I’ve never had this much money. I never expected to have this much money.”

Petty, who has been candid about how she started her hair stylist career at age 15, shared that she wanted to put away the prize as part of her “retirement” fund.

“I’ve been working my whole life,” she explained. “So the fact I’m able to see that I don’t have to do that because of this opportunity is really a blessing.”

In addition to putting the money away for her golden years, Kenzie also shared that she’s planning on taking “a little longer of a maternity leave,” so she can focus on starting her family. Earlier this month, Kenzie announced that she and husband Jackson Petty are expecting baby No. 1 in September.

“I’ve gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it’s finally the perfect day to tell y’all WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” Petty wrote via Instagram on Mother’s Day. “Sweet lil Petty popping up in September.”

Kenzie exclusively told Us that she and Jackson have learned they’re having a little boy.

“I’m 23 weeks. He’s going to be a Virgo. It’s a boy. I haven’t put that on social media yet, so that’s new,” she gushed. “Ultimately I’m just cooking him up right now. I’m loving it. I love being pregnant. It’s truly just amazing.”

When watching the episode on Wednesday, May 22, Kenzie gushed about how exciting it was to watch everything come “full circle.”

“I went out there to play to start a family,” she recalled. “And while Jeff [Probst] read my names last night, I got to feel my baby kick. It’s just a very beautiful time in my life.”

Kenzie confessed to Us that she initially planned to announce her baby news after the season ended but her fellow tribemate Tiffany Nicole Ervin convinced her to share the news before.

“I was going to wait until the finale, and then Tiff texted me and was like, ‘Are you going to announce it on Mother’s Day?’ And I was like, ‘That’s a good idea actually.’ So yeah, shout out Tiff,” she told Us. “I’m glad I did announce it before. There’s so much happening with the finale that we did not need two bombs dropped at the same time. So yeah, that was Tiff’s idea.”

As Kenzie gears up to welcome her first child, she shared that tribemate Liz Wilcox is planning on attending her baby shower but she hasn’t set up the guest list yet as it’s been a busy few weeks.

“Liz is coming for sure,” she shared. “I haven’t opened up the invite yet. There’s been so much going on. We’ve all been traveling so much for the show that everybody can just chill. You’ve done enough for me.”

Survivor is available to stream on Paramount+.