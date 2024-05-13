As her run on Survivor 46 continues on CBS, contestant Kenzie Petty is celebrating her first pregnancy.

“I’ve gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it’s finally the perfect day to tell y’all WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” Petty, 29, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 12. “Sweet lil Petty popping up in September.”

Petty shared her exciting news on Mother’s Day and included a slideshow of photos from her maternity photo shoot. One snap included Petty showing off her bump as it peaked out of her unbuttoned jeans. She also shared a sweet picture with her in a sundress as her husband, Jackson wrapped his arms around her and placed a loving kiss on her head.

The reality star opened up about how she is looking forward to expanding her family.

“It’s such an honor to be joining the club of motherhood. I love being pregnant, I love being alive, and I love my little bean,” she gushed. “We couldn’t be more over the moon if we tried. Happy Mother’s Day, my friends!”

The salon owner also shouted out her husband, whom she wed in September 2023.

“Jackson, the best husband in the world, thank you for making me a momma. Thank you for being my partner in crime, life and parenthood,” she penned. “I am forever grateful for you and for starting our little family. Even though it’s a day for the girlies, I literally couldn’t have done this without you and couldn’t have imagined a better father for my children.”

Several Survivor alums took to the comments section to congratulate Petty.

“Oh so MOTHER mother 🔥😍,” Survivor 42 winner Maryanne Okecth replied while the most recent champion Dee Valladares responded, “Congrats mama!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

After letting the world know about her pregnancy, Petty took to her Instagram Story to express her gratitude for the well wishes she received.

“Life is so sweet,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday. “Thank y’all so much.”

In a subsequent post, Petty shared a snap of her flowy sundress that she previously used to conceal her baby bump. She shared how happy she was to no longer keep the news a secret.

“To go to watch parties and not have to hide this bump anymore omg what a relief <3,” she penned. “Harboring a spy was fun tho.”

Petty has become a fan favorite on Survivor 46, which is currently airing. She started on the losing Yanu tribe, which set a record for going 11 days without flint. Despite the tribes’ rough start, Petty made it to the final seven in Survivor 46. She and Q Burdette are the only remaining Yanu players in the game.