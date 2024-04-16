Survivor 46’s Q Burdette is all for entertaining his fellow tribemates while he analyzes their potential threat level.

“I really am a kid, I really enjoy playing hide ‘n seek,” Q, 29, says in a confessional in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look of the Wednesday, April 17, episode of Survivor. “But I’ma use this as part of my gameplay but for everyone else, it’s just for fun.”

The clip shows Q playing eeny, meeny, miny, moe with Liz Wilcox and Charlie Davis to decide who will be the seeker for the childhood game. The real estate agent ultimately chooses Charlie, 26, to be “it.”

“I’m not playing around, I’m going to find you all” Charlie teases. “Q, I’m coming for you.”

Charlie then heads to the beach where he warns the tribe he plans on counting down to 40. The other players then race off to find a place to hide.

Q shares in a confessional that he wants his fellow tribemates to indulge him in the recess game not only just to kill some downtime but so he can evaluate his competitors better.

“This is a gameplay move more than Q wanted to have fun and be Q move,” he explains. “What this game is gonna represent for me is who can hide in plain sight the best.”

The video cuts to Liz, 35, standing behind a tree, while Ben Katzman buries himself under some fallen brush and Hunter McKnight climbs onto a branch.

While Q takes the opportunity to mask his plan by using a fun game to analyze the remaining players, Charlie falls into Q’s trap and only sees the moment as a fun way to decompress as a group.

“Survivor is a tense game and it’s nice to just loosen up,” Charlie says in a confessional. “You know sometimes you got to forget the strategy and play a silly little game.”

While Charlie doesn’t appear to be onto Q at this moment, Charlie has shared that he is wary of Q in the game. In last week’s episode, the law student and Survivor 46’s resident Swiftie raised his eyebrows after Q approached him for coming forward about his rogue vote against Venus Vafa during the merge vote.

Venus thought Soda Thompson had cast a stray vote against her but it was actually Charlie, whom Venus, 24, had tried to target. Charlie ultimately came clean to Venus after she got into an argument with Soda, 27. Q called out Charlie for letting his “emotions” get to him. While Charlie apologized to Q, he revealed that the moment made him on high alert towards Q’s gameplay.

“But what I’m thinking is, Q is running this show, and no one is allowed to have any other ideas. ‘We’re doing this, we’re locking it down. We’re getting to the end, we’re doing it Q’s way or it’s the highway,'” Charlie said in a confessional during the Wednesday, April 10, episode. “So, I need to get Q out of the game.”