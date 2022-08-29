Two “heroes” reunite. Survivor’s Cirie Fields and Stephenie Kendrick (née LaGrossa) reconnect after more than a decade as they compete on USA Network’s newest competition show Snake in the Grass.

In this clip provided exclusively to Us Weekly, the pair, who both competed on season 20 “Heroes vs. Villains,” land on a beach in Costa Rica alongside Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly.

“I’m a big reality TV fan so I immediately recognize Rachel and Janelle,” Cirie tells the cameras. “But when I see Stephenie, that’s the cherry on top of the sundae because we played a season of Survivor. It’s been 11 years. However, when I see her, it’s like yesterday.”

It was a similar reunion for the Big Brother legends. “Janelle and I were on Amazing Race together,” Rachel, who won season 13 of BB, says. “We talk outside the show. I totally look up to Janelle and I consider her one of my friends.”

Hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones, each episode of Snake in the Grass takes four contestants – some of whom will be fan-favorite reality stars like these – and drops them into the Central American jungle for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, they must figure out which one of them is “the Snake” – a saboteur who is secretly trying to obstruct the group from earning clues leading to their identity.

In the end, if they successfully suss out the snake, they split the cash prize. If they fail, the saboteur walks away with the money. So who among this group of women is the snake?

Snake in the Grass airs on USA Network Monday, August 29, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.