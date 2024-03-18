The following post contains spoilers for the upcoming episode of Deal or No Deal Island.

Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob, is ready to finally go head to head with the Banker on Deal or No Deal Island.

“I’m here playing for my family,” Rob, 48, explains of his plans for the grand prize in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the upcoming Monday, March 18, episode of Deal or No Deal Island. “I have four daughters, so Starbucks and Lululemon will take most of it probably.”

The reality TV legend met his wife, Amber Mariano, while competing on Survivor: Allstars in 2004, which Amber, 45, ultimately won. The couple share four daughters: Lucia, 14, Carina, 13, Isabetta, 11, and Adelina, 9.

Boston Rob is the latest contestant to play in the high-stakes version of the beloved game show which was once hosted by Howie Mandel. The reimagined series, which features Joe Manganiello as the host, twists the game’s original format by placing contestants on a tropical island. The players compete in challenges to bring back the iconic briefcases with different values.

Whatever amount the competitors find will be used in the show’s nightly game of Deal or No Deal. Whoever finds the highest value case typically sends one of the lower performing players into the game where they’ll play the beloved game and make a contribution to the game show’s total prize.

Boston Rob, who has had a big target on his back so far, is the next to do so. Manganiello, 47, reveals in the clip that the gang put the $1.25 million and $1.5 million prizes in play.

“Because the banker finds the happiness of others repulsive, he’s filled the rest of the board with low-valued numbers,” Manganiello says, which earns a collective boo from the peanut gallery. “Alright Rob, it’s time to play Deal or No Deal.”

While picking his case, Boston Rob decides to pay honor to his eldest daughter, Lucia.

“My oldest daughter was born on the Fourth of July,” he says. “I’m taking number four.”

One of the Banker’s assistants, Ben Crofchick, brings the silver bag over to Boston Rob and reveals that he shares the same birthday as the former Survivor winner’s daughter.

“Alright, Benjamin!” Boston Rob cheers. “Meant to be.”

In the first round of Deal or No Deal, the contestants must open eight of the remaining cases before the Banker calls in with a deal. In his first selection, Boston Rob channels his love for his and Amber’s second-born girl.

“My second oldest daughter, she’s born on December 10th,” he tells Manganiello. “Let’s go with number 10.”

Ben opens the case which ends up being the $1.25 million case. Rob and the whole group grimace at the result.

Despite having bad luck in the first round, there’s still hope for Boston Rob to make a comeback. In order to remain on the show, all the contestants must do is strike up a bargain with the Banker for a value higher than the contents inside the briefcase. If the contestant is successful, they get to choose who is eliminated that night.

Players Aron Barbell and Kim Mattina were able to outsmart the Banker early on in the season. However, Claudia Jordan was unable to do so. The former Deal or No Deal model, 50, was sent home after it was revealed there was $500k in her briefcase last week.

Deal or No Deal Island airs on NBC on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. New episode are available to stream on Peacock the next day.