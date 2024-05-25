Susan Lucci is a proud member of Bachelor Nation, even claiming that she was in talks about a chance to lead The Golden Bachelorette.

“I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn’t for me,” Lucci, 77, told People in an interview published on Friday, May 24. “I watched The Golden Bachelor. I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me.”

Lucci further claimed that ABC had called her publicist “to see if [she] would be interested,” but the soap star “didn’t pursue” the alleged offer.

“It wasn’t for me, but I do love watching,” Lucci added. “I’m a fan. I love watching.”

ABC has not publicly addressed if they intended to cast Lucci as the inaugural Golden Bachelorette. People also reported on Friday that the network never formally offered Lucci the role.

Lucci initially became a fan of the Bachelor franchise through her late mother, Jeanette.

“My mother used to watch The Bachelor and I made fun of her,” Lucci exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “Now, years later, I’m totally addicted to The Bachelor — including The Golden Bachelor!”

Lucci had previously been married to Helmet Huber from 1969 until his death in 2022. Huber died at the age of 84.

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend,” a representative for their family told Us in a statement in a March 2022 statement. “The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Lucci and Huber, who served as the actress’ manager, shared daughter Liza and son Andreas.

Nearly one year later, ABC mounted a “golden” spinoff of The Bachelor in 2023, giving 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner a second chance to find love. He wed finalist Theresa Nist in January before they split three months later.

News broke earlier this month that Joan Vassos, one of Turner’s contestants, would be the first Golden Bachelorette lead. (Vassos, 61, opted to leave the season early to “be a mom” after it was revealed that her daughter was struggling with postpartum depression.)

“If it ends up in engagement, I’m open to that,” Vassos told CNN on May 14. “I do believe this process works. I’ve seen it work for so many couples on The Bachelor, so I believe in the process. If it ends up in engagement, that’s great.”

She continued, “I probably won’t rush into a marriage right away — and not only because of what happened with Gerry and Theresa. I think it takes some time to really get to know somebody. Out in the wild, in the real world, you need to spend some time there.”

Before Vassos’ casting, many Bachelor Nation fans were pitching ideas for the next lead including Turner’s runner-up, Leslie Fhima, and more of his castoffs. Today anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also wanted their friend Kathie Lee Gifford to take over the mantle. Gifford, 70, meanwhile, was not interested.

“You get diseases when you get in hot tubs, you know what I’m saying? People should be far more careful, and I don’t know where those lips have been on all those guys, so I’d be far more careful than those other ladies are,” Gifford exclusively told Us in March. “They just get in the hot tub, get all over each other and get in bed, and I’m going, ‘They don’t even know your middle name.’ So, I don’t see that I’m going to be a part of that anytime soon.”

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC in the fall.