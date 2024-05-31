Sweet Magnolias Cast Celebrates the End of Season 4 Filming

Another season of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias is coming soon.

“That’s a wrap on Season 4!” JoAnna Garcia Swisher captioned an Instagram set pic with her costars Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley on Thursday, May 30. “I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been up to in Serenity. It’s been a magical season…for reasons I cannot wait to share,” she teased.

Garcia Swisher, 44, noted that she “always gets a little emo when we wrap,” calling the end of filming “bittersweet.” She explained: “There is a huge sense of accomplishment for all the hard work, crazy hours, and time spent bringing this story to life. There is also an overwhelming sense of gratitude. The majority of our crew has been with us since the beginning. We have lived, loved, and laughed through a lot of life together. Even the newest members of our family have felt like we have known each other forever and they were that missing piece to making things just right.”

Without spoiling what’s in store, Garcia Swisher teased that season 4 is “BY FAR my favorite season … not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make.”

She concluded her post on a heartfelt note, writing that she, Elliott, 49, and Headley, 49, are “just one piece of a world (on the screen and off) that make Serenity and @sweetmagnoliasnetflix what it is and we love getting to share it all with you!”

Sweet Magnolias follows the lives of lifelong friends Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott) and Helen (Headley) in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity. Season 3 of the series, which premiered in July 2023, saw the trio end on a happy note after facing some friendship conflict.

The third season also ended on a cliffhanger for Jamie Lynn Spears’ Noreen Fitzgibbons, who hinted to Chris Medlin’s Isaac that she had some big news to tell him. Spears, 33, celebrated wrapping on season 4 by sharing several BTS pics from the set, including snaps of herself and her 15-year-old daughter Maddie posing outside her trailer.

“It’s so exciting to be one step closer to seeing the finished product, and closer to sharing it with all of you, but at the same time knowing how much we are gonna miss seeing all of our Sweet Mags fam everyday [sic], and getting to create this show we love so much together,” she captioned her May 23 Instagram slideshow. “I could do this forever. Y’all are in for a reallllllll treat with Season 4👀. Love this show & all the amazing people who make it happen. LOVE ALL OF YOU WHO LOVE THIS SHOW AS MUCH AS WE DO- THANK YALL!!!!!”

The show’s official Instagram page confirmed the end of filming with a post of their own Thursday, sharing that the new batch of episodes will be “filled with love, laughter, tears, thrills, and many, many margaritas.”

Dion Johnstone, who plays Helen’s ex Erik Whitley, shared a selfie he took outside his Sweet Magnolia trailer via Instagram to celebrate the end of filming. “Thank you cast, crew, creatives and producers of Sweet Magnolias S4. You are truly the best,” he captioned the Thursday upload. “Hang in there, fans of Serenity. It’ll be a while yet before we hit the screen but believe me, the wait will be worth it!”

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for season 4 of Sweet Magnolias.