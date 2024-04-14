Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Looks All Grown Up at Prom

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie looked all grown up as she headed off to prom.

In a carousel of snaps posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 14, Maddie, 15, stunned in a pink sequined floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a pair of sparkly silver pointed-toe heels and held a bouquet of floors, which matched the color of her dress. “PROM 2024💟💟,” Maddie captioned her upload.

In one snap, Maddie seemingly posed alongside her date, who wore a color-coordinated tie, and Spears, 33, who stood in the middle of the pair. The Zoey 101 star, for her part, reposted the snap. Spears donned an oversized pink Grateful Dead T-shirt and a pink New York Yankees baseball cap with matching pink slides.

Spears and her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge welcomed Maddie in June 2008. The twosome called it quits less than two years later.

The Sweet Magnolias star moved on with Jamie Watson, and the duo wed in March 2014. The pair welcomed daughter Ivey, now 6, in April 2018.

In February 2017, Maddie was riding an ATV in Kentwood, Louisiana, when the vehicle flipped into a pond. She was knocked unconscious and remained underwater for several minutes before being airlifted to the hospital. After being treated for five days, Maddie has since made a full recovery.

Through the years, Spears has taken to social media to reflect on the anniversary of the accident. In February, Spears commemorated the day by sharing a heartfelt caption and a series of snaps of Maddie in the hospital.

“Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY,” Spears wrote via Instagram. “Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realize how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted. Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl.”

Spears also gave a shout-out to the priest who supported Maddie after the incident, writing, “Thinking of Father Mark today, although he is in heaven now, he was always like an angel on earth for us, especially on this day 7 years ago.”

In 2020, Spears said she’ll “never forget” the day because it was when her “whole world stopped.”

“It started like most Sundays, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me,” Spears wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle.”