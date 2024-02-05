Jamie Lynn Spears is counting her blessings today, seven years after her daughter Maddie’s near-fatal accident.

“Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY,” Spears, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 5. “Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realize how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted. Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl.”

Alongside the heartfelt caption, Spears also shared a series of snaps of Maddie, now 15, in the hospital. Spears also gave a sweet shout-out to the priest who supported her after Maddie’s accident.

“Thinking of Father Mark today, although he is in heaven now, he was always like an angel on earth for us, especially on this day 7 years ago,” she concluded.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

In February 2017, Maddie was riding an ATV in Kentwood, Louisiana, when the vehicle flipped into a pond. Maddie was knocked unconscious and remained underwater for several minutes. After being airlifted to the hospital, she was treated for five days and has since made a full recovery.

Spears has taken to social media to reflect on the anniversary of the accident in previous years. In 2020, Spears wrote she’ll “never forget” the day because it was when her “whole world stopped.”

“It started like most Sundays, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me,” Spears wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle.”

Spears also gave thanks to her followers who kept Maddie in their thoughts, and noted she “will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every prayer you said for us.” She added that she’s “filled with gratitude today and everyday” because each day is a “gift.”

Spears and her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge welcomed Maddie in June 2008. Less than two years later, the twosome called it quits.

The Sweet Magnolias star moved on with Jamie Watson, and the pair wed in March 2014. Spears and Watson, 41, welcomed daughter Ivey, now 5, in April 2018.