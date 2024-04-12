Daisy Kent borrowed clothes from her friends before going on The Bachelor.

Kent, 25, who starred as a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, opened up about her chic wardrobe featured on the show during an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast on Thursday, April 11.

“I give credit to my friends because when I was going on the show, they were helping me pack,” she told Bachelor Nation hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

“I had one night where a few of my closest girl friends came over a couple days before I left and we went through every single outfit that I was gonna bring on,” she added. Kent gushed that her BFFs helped make a list of all the garments she was packing, how to pair them, and what hairstyle would look the best.

“I had a lot of my friends’ old prom dresses,” she continued, noting she sported the gowns at rose ceremonies. “I wore those, I was scavenging.”

Kent’s rose ceremony dresses included a green plunging halter top design, sparkly frocks, ruffled numbers, vibrant gowns and more.

Perhaps her stand out moment came at the final rose ceremony, when she rocked a $350 red maxi dress from Nookie. The garment featured a fitted silhouette, strapless neckline and funky cutout over her chest. She elevated her look with strappy heels and sparkly earrings.

For glam, Kent donned soft makeup, including neutral eyeshadow, mascara and pink lips. She slicked her blonde locks back in a ponytail. Graziadei, 28, ended up proposing to Kelsey Anderson during the finale after he and Daisy broke things off.

After getting sent home and exiting the show, Kent offered to gift a fan her dress via social media.

“Who needs a prom dress? #thebachelor #prom,” she captioned a TikTok of her trying on the gown. Hundreds of fans begged her to send them the frock, while others suggested she repurpose it and give the design “new memories.”