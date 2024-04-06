At the end of each season of The Bachelor, one final contestant goes home with an engagement ring — while the other is left in tears, wearing a (potentially cursed) engagement gown.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated breakup and proposal, the two remaining women get completely dolled up for one last moment with the man of their dreams before he reveals his intentions. While many viewers are hyper-focused on who gets the guy, Us Weekly is more concerned with what happens to the dresses these women wear after the cameras stop rolling,

Take Clare Crawley, for example. Her finale dress from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season 18 made an appearance in Clare’s season 16 of The Bachelorette. On her first one-on-one date with former NFL player Jason Foster, she threw her teal one-shoulder frock into a fire. “I’ve gone through the healing and this dress honestly means nothing to me,” she said before tossing the garment into flames.

Surprisingly enough, Clare is not the only contestant who has pondered setting their finale dress on fire.

Keep scrolling to see what Bachelor contests have done (or plan to do) with their gowns after exiting the show: