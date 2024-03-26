The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki’s season 27 finale dress still holds “bad juju” one year after her heart was broken by Zach Shallcross on national TV.

As Gabi, 26, watched the season 28 Bachelor finale on Monday, March 25, she reflected on the Proenza Schouler Yellow Gown she wore during her emotional breakup with Zach, 27, via her Instagram Story. “I absolutely loved this dress but she’s ruined,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in the vibrant frock. “I think I need to burn this dress in a fire pit with sage. It has bad juju now. Very unfortunate.”

Gabi, who was Zach’s runner-up, continued, “Haven’t even had it cleaned since Thailand. It probably still has my tears on it.” Gabi went on to share that she’s a “firm believer” of never wearing an “article of clothing again” after experiencing a “bad night in an outfit.”

The TV personality paired the look with gold sandals from Perphy and sparkly earrings. For glam, she slicked her brunette hair back into a bun and donned soft makeup.

Although it seems Gabi is still healing from her split with Zach she’s remained close friends with his fiancée, Kaity Biggar, who he chose over her.

In January, Gabi opened up about her friendship with Kaity, 29, during an Instagram Q&A. “At the end of the day, Kaity is one of my best friends and we formed a friendship prior to really getting to know Zach,” she wrote. “I want nothing but the best for them, and I am super grateful we have both been able to move forward with our lives in a positive way.”

Since her exit from The Bachelor, Gabi has confirmed via Instagram that she has a new boyfriend, named Zach Espinosa. Earlier this month she posted an adorable photo of the two wrapping their arms around each other while vacationing in Texas.