Team USA swimmer Torri Huske can confirm dating apps are being used in the Olympic Village during the 2024 Paris Games.

“Oh yeah, there definitely are [people on apps],” Huske, 21, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 6, when promoting her partnership with Gillette Venus’ Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor. “We were trying to get our suitemates to download it so that we could see who’s on it.”

For the record, Huske wasn’t adding any apps to her phone because she’s dating a swimmer from Stanford University. At the same time, the Olympian said she innocently liked “to look to see who was on it” and if her fellow athletes found anyone special.

“I think that there were some from different countries,” she shared with Us, “but it was also funny when you find someone from the same team.”

With serious training commitments and jam-packed schedules, some may question if it’s hard for Olympians to be in relationships. From Huske’s perspective, support and encouragement from a partner goes a long way when life gets busy.

“I think the hardest part is honestly the time difference and my boyfriend’s working right now at an internship, so he couldn’t call a lot of the time during work, but he’s been super supportive,” she said. “You just have to figure out what times work for you guys.”

Although Huske’s boyfriend couldn’t make it to Paris to see her win three medals, he has been able to watch her race in the middle of work. “They actually planned some of their business meetings around my swims,” she revealed, “and they would watch them in the office.”

In just one week, Huske won gold in both the 100-meter butterfly and 4×100-meter medley relay. She also earned a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle.

While years of hard work and training helped turn her Olympic dreams into a reality, Huske said it’s also the small things — like having a close shave — that could make all the difference in what medal you can take home.

“I think that shaving is really important,” she said while recommending Gillette Venus’ Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor. “There’s a huge culture surrounding it in swimming. Everyone does it for race day just because every hundredth of a second counts. … Every little thing that you can do that you can control outside of the actual race, you’re gonna do it.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp