Sylvester Stallone is giving fans a look behind the curtain with his upcoming documentary Sly.

From Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables, Stallone has been entertaining viewers with iconic characters in blockbuster franchises for nearly half a century. Now, the actor is sharing a more intimate look into his own personal and professional life.

Helmed by documentarian Thom Zimny, Sly gives a raw look into Stallone’s journey to stardom. The documentary will combine footage of his pursuit of filmmaking, scenes from his films, photographs from his childhood and candid conversations that have taken place within his Los Angeles-based family home.

“We spent a couple [of] years together and I just let my guard down,” Stallone told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023. “I was speaking, quite frankly, like if you only have a limited amount of time on Earth, and you wanted to say things, and you didn’t really guard yourself, and just let it go.”

Stallone noted that while he’s seen “a lot” of documentaries in his life, most of them only touch on a person’s body of work — not about “why you are the way you are” and who “molded you.”

“We don’t ever escape our childhood and certain things are profound, they mark you, and they mold you in the way you perceive life,” he explained. “And that’s what this is about.”

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Stallone’s Sly documentary:

What Is ‘Sly’ About?

According to the film’s official synopsis, Sly is a retrospective documentary that “offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer” that parallels his “inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When Will It Be Released?

The film is set to premiere on Netflix Friday, November 3, after making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Related: Sylvester Stallone Through the Years: 'Rocky' to 'The Family Stallone' A legendary leading man! Sylvester Stallone is known for being the face of several successful franchises, from Rocky to Rambo. The New York native nearly gave up on acting before landing his major breakthrough in 1974’s The Lords of Flatbush. The first Rocky film hit theaters two years later — and Stallone’s career changed forever. […]

Is There a Trailer?

Netflix released a first look at the film in June, which gives viewers a glimpse into Stallone’s pursuit of filmmaking throughout his career. A second trailer (which you can watch above) was released in October, promising an intimate look at Stallone’s life behind the camera and the trials and tribulations faced as he climbed the Hollywood ladder.