The one where … he was on Friends! Tahj Mowry was only a kid when he walked into Central Perk in 1996, but he remembers his day of filming like “it was yesterday.”

“I just remember how incredibly sweet the cast was. In between takes I remember sitting on that iconic couch sitting in between Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston just chatting it up,” the Welcome Matt actor, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Of course, I had the biggest crush on Courteney Cox. And I’m like, ‘Man, I’m really out here. I’m really sitting next to Courteney right now.’ Those are very amazing memories. And just how iconic that entire coffee shop was. It’s pretty cool to think back on it all.”

In 2019, Mowry recalled to the Today show that Cox, 57, thought he was “cute.”

Mowry also shared the screen with the other cast members — David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow. In season 2’s The One After the Superbowl: Part 1, he rushes into the coffee shop and asks if Phoebe Buffay, the “singing lady who tells the truth,” is there. Once he spots her, he yells out to his friends outside to come in to watch her perform.

“I do actually remember that it took a while because the way they shot that — it was obviously multicam, but some multi-camera shows tend to sometimes shoot in a single camera way. It kind of takes longer than it would like your classic multi-camera sitcom,” he explained to Us.

He continued: “You never push it in for a tighter shot. So you’re never behind walls or anything like that. It was definitely a different filming experience than how Full House or Smart Guy was. It was a little bit more meticulous.”

Years later, the actor would actually work with the director of the episode, Michael Lembeck, on Baby Daddy.

“Full circle,” Mowry told Us. “He always jokes with me and says I helped him to win an Emmy for that. I’m like, ‘Hey, I do what I can!’”

The Friends cast recently reunited for an HBO Max special, which debuted last month. During the two-hour event, the group reflected on the many guest stars they had during the show’s 10-year run, which also included the likes of Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Danny DeVito, Susan Sarandon, Reese Witherspoon, Jeff Goldblum, Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Bruce Willis and more.