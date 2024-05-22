It’s been over 20 years since Sister, Sister aired its series finale, and according to star Tamera Mowry-Housley, the episode is most definitely the show’s last.

Mowry-Housley, 45, addressed speculation of a potential Sister, Sister reboot exclusively with Us Weekly at the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 21, in Beverly Hills. “It’s not happening,” she confirmed. When asked if she can believe it’s been two decades since the show wrapped, she joked, “My back tells me, my knees tell me, but I’m grateful. I’m still here.”

Sister, Sister aired for six seasons from 1994 to 1999 and followed Mowry-Housley and her real-life twin sister, Tia Mowry, as girls who learn they are twins separated at birth. Hijinks ensue as they and their respective adoptive parents, played by Tim Reid and Jackée Harry, acclimate to their new family life. (Not to mention, their next-door neighbor Roger, played by Marques Houston, possesses a hilarious one-sided crush on both twins.)

Mowry-Housley acted as host of Sunday’s Gracie Awards, which honored the achievements of women in media. “I’m a true believer of using your shared experiences to uplift and empower,” she told Us on Tuesday, adding that it’s great to “see other women who have gone through some of the things that you have gone through in this industry.”

She continued: “We love it, otherwise we wouldn’t stay in it. But you know, there are some challenges. And being here shows us that, ‘No, don’t give up. Fight. Use your voice, and, you know, progress can be made.’ And that’s what this has been about. That’s what it’s about. So important.”

Prior to the annual event, she had a mini Sister, Sister reunion with Harry, 67, at the Special Need Network’s 2024 A Pink Pump Affair on Sunday, May 19. Mowry-Housley was presented with the Trailblazer Award at the event for her work promoting women’s health and wellness.

“She’s always been there for pivotal moments in my life. So, the fact that she helped me get that award, it’s just love,” Mowry-Housley gushed of her former costar. “And I texted her this morning. She was like, ‘I just love you to buckets.’ She was like, ‘100 percent.’ I can’t believe she’s using, like, emojis. It’s just, you know, [it’s] weird. But she’s amazing. She’s always been a part of my sister and I’s life. And she’s always been our cheerleader. So, it’s wonderful.”

Harry was one of many Sister, Sister stars to commemorate the show’s 30th anniversary via social media last month. “The imprint on our culture is undeniable. None of us could have predicted this longevity or success, but it should come as no surprise,” the Days of Our Lives actress captioned an April 1 Instagram pic of her TV family. “When you put love, friendship, identity and heritage at the core of your work – it turns into a beautiful something that everyone can relate to.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams