Ready for another adventure! Tamera Mowry revealed she’s walking away from The Real after seven years on the show.

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya [Rivera], but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” Mowry, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 13, referencing the death of the Glee actress who previously dated Mowry’s brother, Tahj Mowry.

The Sister, Sister alum opened up about her decision to leave the daytime talk show, which she’s been on since 2013, in a statement to her fans.

“For seven years, my home and heat has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy.”

The A Christmas Miracle actress explained that “all good things must come to an end,” which is why she will not be going forward as one of the series’ hosts next season. “It’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” she continued.

Tamera addressed her cohosts — Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Amanda Seales — directly as well.

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me,” her statement read. “Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you.”

A source confirms to Us Weekly that Tamera is leaving to spend time with her family.

The actress — who shares two children, Aden, 7, and Ariah, 5, with husband Adam Housley — added that she is looking “forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

In response to the news, Telepictures tells Us, “We fully support Tamera’s decision to spend more time with her family, even if that means she’s not one of our hosts on The Real. She will always be part of the Real family. We look forward to developing future projects with her and welcoming her back as a regular guest on the show.”

Tamera’s announcement comes one month after her cohost Seales, 38, announced that she wouldn’t be coming back as a host, six months after joining the cast.

“My contract is up at The Real, and I didn’t renew it,” Seales said via an Instagram Live in June. “It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to, and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled.”

She continued: “I’m not at a space where, as a full black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top, too.”