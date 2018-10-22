Girls just want to have fun! Tamra Judge wasn’t afraid to call out her bestie and Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador for being a “Debbie downer” during their cast trip to Jamaica.

“Shannon and I go through what I like to call a little tough love … Because she was really stuck in a place and she just needed to snap out of it,” the 51-year-old told Us Weekly. “I feel like she was just not moving forward. She was just always the Debbie Downer. Everywhere we went, she was very, ‘David did this and this happened and this happened.’ We’re on vacation, just have fun! We want you to have fun!”

Shannon, 54, split from her husband, David Beador, after 17 years of marriage last year. Their divorce proceedings are currently playing out on season 13 of RHOC.

“She was just having a hard time and I get it, but sometimes you know what? You just gotta force yourself to move forward,” Tamra explained. “I think I kind of kicked her in the butt.”

In ET’s sneak peak from the Monday, October 21, episode of RHOC, Tamra encourages Shannon to “flip to switch” about her negative attitude.

“I love Shannon to death, but the constant negativity and the constant dwelling on things that really don’t matter is tiresome to me,” Tamra says in her confessional. “I can’t take this anymore. I’m like your punching bag, and it’s not happening this time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Monday, October 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

