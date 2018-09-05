Tate Donovan Takes on His First Horror Movie Ever With ‘Blood Fest’

Horror festivals are terrifying enough with bloody clowns and too close for comfort chainsaws. But in Blood Fest, the event celebrating the most iconic movies becomes a real-life slasher nightmare when attendees try to survive actual killers.

While ticket holders initially swarm the grounds for a night of fun, it’s Tate Donovan’s Dr. Conway that has his reservations.

“I’m sort of the stick in the mud,” he tells Us Weekly of his character. “I feel as though horror films, and the sort of glorification of horror films is detrimental to society, and is not good for children’s psychology. I lost my wife to a homicidal maniac, and I sort of make it my mission to put a stop to these.”

Blood Fest is Donovan’s first horror film in his three-decade career — and he doesn’t watch many either. Nevertheless, he thinks they are “fantastic” and was more than game to work with his friend, writer and director Owen Egerton.

“He has got to be one of the most delightful creative human beings I know,” the O.C. alum, 54, adds. “I’d do anything for that guy. … He is a guy who really is a student, and just knows everything about horror films. He’s the complete opposite of me, it’s hilarious.”

Donovan doesn’t scare easily either. “I don’t really have a lot of fears. There are no animals that freak me out,” he tells Us. “The only thing that really scares me is the current administration.”

The actor is best known for his more dramatic roles in TV shows Deception and Hostages and Oscar-winning films Manchester by the Sea and Argo. But in reality, Donovan hopes that his other projects — including the upcoming movie RocketMan based on Elton John’s life — leads “to more ridiculous” roles.

“[That’s just] how my career has sort of unfolded,” he admits. “It’s kind of ironic because anyone that sort of knows me, knows that I’m a bit of a goofball.”

Blood Fest also stars Robbie Kay, Seychelle Gabriel, Jacob Batalon, Barbara Dunkelman, Nick Rutherford, Chris Doubek, Rebecca Wagner and Zachary Levi. It’s currently in theaters and on demand.

